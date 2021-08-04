Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 04/08/2021

COVID-19 vaccination of seafarers
04 Aug 2021, Norway

GAC Norway is offering Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccination of crew members.

Read more »

Maximum permissible drafts revised
04 Aug 2021, Gangavaram, India

The maximum permissible drafts for the channel, iron ore berth and coal berths at the port of Gangavaram have been revised.

Read more »

Service payment arrangements for new liquid bulk terminal
04 Aug 2021, Takoradi, Ghana

Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority has announced the service payment arrangements for vessel and cargo operations at the new liquid bulk terminal at Takoradi.

Read more »
Source: GAC

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software