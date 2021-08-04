HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

COVID-19 vaccination of seafarers

04 Aug 2021, Norway

GAC Norway is offering Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccination of crew members.

Maximum permissible drafts revised

04 Aug 2021, Gangavaram, India

The maximum permissible drafts for the channel, iron ore berth and coal berths at the port of Gangavaram have been revised.

Service payment arrangements for new liquid bulk terminal

04 Aug 2021, Takoradi, Ghana

Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority has announced the service payment arrangements for vessel and cargo operations at the new liquid bulk terminal at Takoradi.

Source: GAC