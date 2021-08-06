HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Extra charge for petroleum product carriers at terminal

06 Aug 2021, Ain Sukhna, Egypt

Vessels carrying LPG, LNG & Gas Oil are charged the additional amount of USD 45,000 for fire tug/raising readiness level at the Sonker Terminal.

Crew declarations at first points of entry

06 Aug 2021, Australia

Everyone entering Australia declares goods of biosecurity concern, including meat, seeds, fruit and vegetables. Failure to do so is likely to result in an infringement notice, and possibly visa cancellation.

Mandatory use of HPME lines deferred

06 Aug 2021, Dalrymple Bay, Australia

Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal has deferred the mandatory use of High Modulus Polyethylene (HPME) lines until July 2023.

Marine site investigation at Peng Chau Public Pier

06 Aug 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately two months, marine site investigation works involving drilling of boreholes will be carried out.

Construction of subsea pipeline off west coast of Lamma Island

06 Aug 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately two months, construction of subsea pipeline will be carried out.

Source: GAC