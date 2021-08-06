HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Extra charge for petroleum product carriers at terminal
06 Aug 2021, Ain Sukhna, Egypt
Vessels carrying LPG, LNG & Gas Oil are charged the additional amount of USD 45,000 for fire tug/raising readiness level at the Sonker Terminal.
Crew declarations at first points of entry
06 Aug 2021, Australia
Everyone entering Australia declares goods of biosecurity concern, including meat, seeds, fruit and vegetables. Failure to do so is likely to result in an infringement notice, and possibly visa cancellation.
Mandatory use of HPME lines deferred
06 Aug 2021, Dalrymple Bay, Australia
Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal has deferred the mandatory use of High Modulus Polyethylene (HPME) lines until July 2023.
Marine site investigation at Peng Chau Public Pier
06 Aug 2021, Hong Kong
For approximately two months, marine site investigation works involving drilling of boreholes will be carried out.
Construction of subsea pipeline off west coast of Lamma Island
06 Aug 2021, Hong Kong
For approximately two months, construction of subsea pipeline will be carried out.
Source: GAC