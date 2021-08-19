HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Recent News

  

Night lockdown to end
19 Aug 2021, Oman

The Sultanate of Oman will end the closure of commercial activities and movement of individuals and vehicles at night, from Saturday 21 August.

Barnes Rail Bridge arch closure
19 Aug 2021, River Thames/London, United Kingdom

On or about 24 August, contractors will close number 1 arch of Barnes Rail Bridge to navigation for approximately four months.

Temporary loading facility at Cha Kwo Ling
19 Aug 2021, Hong Kong

A temporary loading facility has been established at Cha Kwo Ling.

Pipeline leak fixed
19 Aug 2021, Es Sider, Libya

The pipeline leak at Es Sider has been fixed.

Crew changes permitted
19 Aug 2021, Sri Lanka

Vessels are now allowed to perform crew changes in Sri Lanka, regardless of whether they performed a crew change/cargo operation at an Indian port in the 14 days prior to calling.

Source: GAC

