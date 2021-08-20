HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
10-day quarantine curfew declared
21 Aug 2021, Sri Lanka
The Sri Lankan government has decided to impose a quarantine curfew across the island from 10.00 p.m. tonight (Friday 20 August) until 4.00 a.m. on Monday 30 August.
Vigilance still needed as Indian Ocean piracy High Risk Area reduced
20 Aug 2021, Indian Ocean, Somalia/Yemen
Shipping organisations have agreed to reduce the boundaries of the piracy High Risk Area (HRA) in the Indian Ocean, as incidents in the region continue to decrease.
Marine site investigation at Tai O Public Pier
20 Aug 2021, Hong Kong
For approximately two months, marine site investigation works involving drilling of boreholes are being carried out.
Marine works off Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter
20 Aug 2021, Hong Kong
For approximately two months, marine works involving backfilling operations are being carried out off Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter.
Dredging off west coast of Lamma Island
20 Aug 2021, Hong Kong
For approximately two months, dredging operations are being carried out off the west coast of Lamma Island.
Read more »
Source: GAC