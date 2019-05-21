HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Tariff adjustments announced

Tuesday, May 21, 2019, Mobile, United States

Mobile Bar Pilots have advised that the following adjustments will be made to the tariff, effective from 15 June 2019:

The draft will increase from $37 per foot to $38 per foot

Gross tonnage to increase from $0.60 per gross ton to $0.625 per gross ton

With approval from the Alabama State Pilotage Commission, the pilot boat fund will be adjusted to $100, to help with additional maintenance and repair expenses for pilot boats

For information about operations in the United States, contact GAC North America at [email protected]

Planned traffic suspensions cancelled

Tuesday, May 21, 2019, Dardanelles, Turkey

Planned suspensions of traffic for the construction of the 1915 Canakkale Bridge, announced last week, have been cancelled. Dardanelles traffic will remain open both ways.

For information about operations in the Turkish Straits, contact GAC Istanbul at [email protected]

Green Connection Environmental Recognition Program enhancements

Tuesday, May 21, 2019, Panama Canal, Panama

The Panama Canal Authority [has] announced enhancements to its industry-leading Green Connection Environmental Recognition Program. The award-winning initiative encourages the shipping industry to mitigate the environmental impact of their operations through an incentive-based system that includes the Green Connection Award, the Environmental Premium Ranking and the Emissions Calculator…

…Starting September 2019, the Emissions Calculator will feature georeferenced data to improve the quality and precision of the carbon emissions data of vessels transiting the Canal. The tool aims to give customers – and the Canal – clear insight into their carbon footprint to incentivize environmental stewardship and reduce greenhouse gases (GHG).

The Environmental Premium Ranking will factor in the use of low-carbon fuels and environmentally conscious transit operations starting mid-September. This ranking affords customers with high environmental efficiency standards the opportunity to improve their position within the Panama Canal’s Customer Ranking System.

The Canal will also bring about updates to other carbon-reduction and watershed conservation initiatives. The Environmental Economic Incentives Program, which allows local communities in the watershed region to engage in reforestation, environmental education and economic incentive programs to improve their quality of life, will start the second phase of its aggressive reforestation efforts in the second half of 2019. The program’s goal is to reach more than 4,000 reforested hectares within the next five years. Additionally, the Panama Canal will commission a study to quantify and analyse the environmental and wildlife conservation benefits of the Panama Traffic Separation Scheme (TSS) approved in 2014 by the IMO aimed at protecting whales from ship collisions…

For more information, please visit: http://greenroute.micanaldepanama.com/

(For information about operations in the Panama Canal contact GAC Panama at [email protected])

Source: Extracts from Panama Canal Authority (www.pancanal.com) press release dated 20 May 2019

Source: GAC