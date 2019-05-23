HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Eid Ul Fitr holidays

Thursday, May 23, 2019, Saudi Arabia

The Eid ul Fitr holidays will start from Sunday 2 June and continue until Sunday 9 June.

During this holiday period, port operations in Saudi Arabia will continue around the clock as usual. GAC operational staff will be on duty to serve customers working during the holidays.

For further details and information about operations in Saudi Arabia, contact GAC Saudi Arabia

Government & other offices to close 1-9 June

Thursday, May 23, 2019, Indonesia

Due to the public holiday declared in Indonesia for the Eid Al Fitr celebration, from 1 to 9 June, government and local offices will be closed.

For urgent vessel appointments there will be no guarantee that permits will be approved in time during this period. Vessels that arrive with very short notice could face the consequences of not being approved by the Sea and Communication Department.

For information about operations in Indonesia contact PT Andhika GAC

Port launches online route planner

Thursday, May 23, 2019, Sohar, Oman

Sohar Port and Freezone has launched an online route planner that provides information on available connections to hinterland destinations.

Sohar Navigate is the first platform of its kind in the Middle East and will include sea schedules connecting to 550 ports around the world.

The system offers users a choice of routes between the point of departure and final destination and includes analysis tools, as well as a business directory and information regarding the carbon footprint of any container transport…

(For information about operations in Oman contact GAC Oman)

Source: Sohar Port and Freezone – www.soharportandfreezone.com

Traffic suspension for bridge construction works

Thursday, May 23, 2019, Dardanelles, Turkey

Due to the construction of the Canakkale 1915 bridge, southbound vessel traffic in the Dardanelles will be opened at 01:15 hours local time tomorrow (Friday 24 May) and remain open until 03:15 hours.

Canakkale Strait traffic will be suspended in both directions from 05.30 to 19.00 hours local time, after which it will be shifted to one-way traffic instead of both ways until 10:00 on Monday 27 May. Thereafter, vessel traffic will resume in both directions.

For information about operations in the Turkish Straits contact GAC Istanbul

Northbound traffic suspension

Thursday, May 23, 2019, Dardanelles, Turkey

VTS Canakkale this evening (23 May) announced that vessel traffic at Dardanelles will be suspended for northbound vessel at 22:15 LT tonight due to bridge construction.

For information about operations in the Turkish Straits contact GAC Istanbul

