HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Maritime Safety Week 2019

Monday, June 3, 2019, United Kingdom

The Department for Transport (DfT) have confirmed that the second UK Maritime Safety Week will be taking place from Monday 1 July to Friday 5 July. The Government will use the week to celebrate the maritime sector’s performances in terms of safety and highlight some aims for future improvement.

The week will allow maritime operators to publicise achievements and initiatives. This will therefore be an opportunity for the ports industry to highlight good safety examples and best practice in the marine environment as well as their shoreside successes. It could be internal safety initiatives or measures taken to protect members of the public.

[The British Ports Association] will be marking the week ourselves looking at various industry achievements such as the industry safety body Port Skills and Safety and other achievements such as the Port Marine Safety Code. We are also working with the DfT and partners in the marine leisure sector to launch a campaign promoting sensible/limited alcohol consumption in the maritime environment…

(For information about operations in the United Kingdom contact GAC UK at [email protected])

Source: British Port Association (www.britishports.org.uk) Circular 171

Port Pricing 2019/20

Monday, June 3, 2019, Mackay, Australia

North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation have advised that the below increases in port charges that will be effective from 1 July 2019 by key commodity.

Annual Price Increase(s)

Petroleum

– FY19/20: 3%

– FY20/21: 3%

– FY21/22: 3%

– FY 22/23: 3%

– LT: 3%

Raw Sugar and Molasses

– FY19/20: 3%

– FY20/21: 3%

– FY21/22: 3%

– FY 22/23: 3%

– LT: 3%

Ethanol

– FY19/20: 3%

– FY20/21: 3%

– FY21/22: 3%

– FY 22/23: 3%

– LT: 3%

Other Commodities

– FY19/20: 3%

– FY20/21: 3%

– FY21/22: 3%

– FY 22/23: 3%

– LT: 3%

Other Charges

– FY19/20: 3%

– FY20/21: 3%

– FY21/22: 3%

– FY 22/23: 3%

– LT: 3%

For information about operations at Australian ports, contact GAC Australia at [email protected]

Updated berthing protocols

Monday, June 3, 2019, Townsville, Australia

Amendments/additions have been made to the POTL Berth Priority & Allocation Protocols at Townsville.

After two issues over the last year (both at berth #1) the port has added in that a vessel that has arrived first but is awaiting a tidal window to berth will still have berth priority on the berth. This means that if a vessel arrives on 01/06 and is unable to berth until 08/06 with a sufficient tide, it will have priority over any other vessels that arrive and can work but are unable to complete cargo operations and depart prior to the tidal window opening for the vessel that arrived on 01/06.

If a vessel arrives during the waiting time for the deep draft vessel and can work and sail prior to the tidal window opening for the deep draft vessel this will be allowed.

If two deep draft vessels arrive at the similar time for a tidal window, priority would be given to the first to arrive.

The below priorities have been updated for Container Liner Vessels at berth 4;

– First priority will be given to a fixed day service – A ‘fixed day liner service is a nominated day of the week the vessel will arrive i.e. every Monday or every second Tuesday.

– Second priority to scheduled liner services

If a “fixed day” liner vessel is unable to arrive on their scheduled day, then their priority will be the same as a ‘liner vessel’ and revert to the 7-day berth application protocol.

Agents are to submit all Liner Services schedules to the POTL duty officer. Fixed day services will be added into the shipping calendar as to advise other port users. The agent will still be required to lodge a berth application in accordance the above conditions.

For further details and information about operations at Australian ports contact GAC Australia at [email protected]

Port preparation for strong winds

Monday, June 3, 2019, Port Botany, Australia

West to South-SouthWest winds of 20 knots (average) to 45 knots (gusts) are forecast at Port Botany between 0700 hours local time tomorrow (4 June) and 0001 hours on 5 June. Gusts could exceed 55 knots.

Terminals affected by these winds are to have plans in place to mitigate the impact on vessels at their berths.

Vessel Masters and Agents should:

– run addition mooring lines on arrival

– lower inboard anchors to the seabed

– have removal bookings placed in ShIPS in anticipation of storm lines being run and if towage is required to hold the ship alongside before the forecasted time

– vessels alongside to monitor the weather conditions and check mooring arrangements at regular intervals

– prepare the ship for sea, including lashing all deck cargo so that the ship can proceed to sea before the forecasted time

For information about operations in Australia, contact GAC Australia at [email protected]

Anchorage closed to shipping

Monday, June 3, 2019, Port Kembla, Australia

Port Kembla Port Authority have advised that the anchorage was closed to shipping at 1330 hours local time today (3 June) due to to forecast gale-force winds. All ships at anchorage have been instructed to return to sea and remain at least 12 NM offshore.

There is currently no indication of when the anchorage is expected to reopen the anchorage to shipping. The port remains open to harbour port movements.

For information about operations in Australia, contact GAC Australia at [email protected]

Source: GAC