HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Dredging at Kwai Tsing Container Terminals 1, 2 & 5

Thursday, January 9, 2020, Hong Kong

For approximately 2 months, dredging operations will be carried out within the area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (E) and the adjacent shoreline:

(A) 22 deg. 20.609’N / 114 deg. 07.295’E

(B) 22 deg. 20.601’N / 114 deg. 07.268’E

(C) 22 deg. 20.884’N / 114 deg. 07.170’E

(D) 22 deg. 20.816’N / 114 deg. 06.936’E

(E) 22 deg. 20.842’N / 114 deg. 06.928’E

The works will be carried out by a grab dredger. Two tug boats, three hopper barges and one survey boat will assist in the works. The number of vessels engaged in the works will change from time to time to suit operational requirements.

A working area of approximately 50 metres around the grab dredger will be established. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from the grab dredger.

The hours of work will be round-the-clock.

Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.4/2020

Safety & security zones for College Football Playoffs

Thursday, January 9, 2020, New Orleans, United States

The College Football National Championship game will be held in New Orleans, LA on January 13, 2020. Leading up to the game, multiple events will be taking place on or adjacent to the Lower Mississippi River. In anticipation of these events, the U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port New Orleans will be establishing the following safety and security zones:

TEMPORARY SAFETY ZONE – JANUARY 11, 2020

The U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port New Orleans, under the authority of the Ports and Waterways Safety Act, will enforce a temporary safety zone, as published in 33 CFR 165. This safety zone will take place on the Lower Mississippi River (LMR) between Mile Marker 94 and Mile Marker 95 Above Head of Passes (AHP). This safety zone is needed to protect persons and vessels from the potential safety hazards associated with a fireworks display. This rule is effective on January 11, 2020, from 10:15 p.m. until 11:15 p.m. local time.

All vessels are prohibited from entering the safety zone unless they have been granted permission by the Captain of the Port New Orleans or a designated representative. Only vessels participating in the fireworks display and predesignated vessels are permitted within the safety zone between 10:15 p.m. until 11:15 p.m. on January 11, 2020.

TEMPORARY SECURITY ZONE – JANUARY 11-13, 2020

The U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port New Orleans, under the authority of the Ports and Waterways Safety Act, will enforce a temporary security zone, as published in the Federal Register (85 FR 216) on January 3, 2020. The security zone will be enforced from 1:30 p.m. through 11:30 p.m. on January 11, 2020, from 1:30 p.m. through 11:30 p.m. on January 12, 2020, and from 11:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. on January 13, 2020. The security zone will cover all navigable waters within 400-yards of the Left Descending Bank (LDB) between MM 94.5 and MM 96 AHP LMR, New Orleans, Louisiana.

All vessels are prohibited from entering the security zone unless they have been granted permission by the Captain of the Port New Orleans or a designated representative.

A U.S. Coast Guard vessel will be on scene for the duration of the events and may be contacted on VHF-FM Channel 16 in the event of an emergency.

(For information about operations in the United States, contact GAC North America at [email protected])

Source: United States Coast Guard, Sector New Orleans, Marine Safety Information Bulletin dated 8 January 2020

Update on single-use plastics ban

Thursday, January 9, 2020, India

The Indian Government (Director General of Shipping) has issued an addendum to its prohibition on the use of single use plastics on-board merchant ships in Indian waters, providing the methodology to be adopted.

The addendum includes the execution plan to be adhered and compliance to be demonstrated by foreign cargo ships at an Indian port or place, as follows:

By 31 Jan 2020: preparation of complete list of inventories as per Para 3.1.1;

By 1 Apr 2020: identification, listing and prohibition of 50% of the items detailed in the inventory;

By 1 Jul 2020: identification, listing and prohibition of 75% of the items detailed in the inventory;

By 1 Oct 2020: identification, listing and prohibition of 90% of the items detailed in the inventory.

For further details and information about operations in Indian contact GAC India at [email protected]

Source: GAC