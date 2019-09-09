HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Jetty repair works at Sok Kwu Wan

Monday, September 9, 2019, Hong Kong

For approximately 3 months, repair works for a jetty [are being] carried out within the area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (D):

(A) 22 deg. 12.550’N / 114 deg. 07.655’E

(B) 22 deg. 12.528’N / 114 deg. 07.722’E

(C) 22 deg. 12.507’N / 114 deg. 07.715’E

(D) 22 deg. 12.529’N / 114 deg. 07.647’E

The works [are being] carried out by one derrick barge, one work boat and one tugboat.

A working area of approximately 50 metres around the barge [is] established. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights [are] laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from the lighter.

The hours of work are from 0800 to 1800 hours. No works will be carried out on Sundays and public holidays. Vessels employed for the works stay in the works area outside the hours of work.

Diving operations [are being] carried out from time to time during the hours of work.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution and keep clear of the working area at slow speed, bearing in mind there are divers working in the area.

Vessels engaged in the operations display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong, contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of Hong Kong Marine Department Notice No.142 of 2019

Works at Tuas Western Coast

Monday, September 9, 2019, Singapore

The working area for works at Tuas Western Coast have been revised.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.083 of 2019 dated 9 September 2019, the works will now be conducted 24 hours daily from 13 September 2019 to 19 January 2020, within the working area bounded by the following coordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

WORKING AREA A

1) 1 deg. 20.287’N / 103 deg. 38.026’E

2) 1 deg. 20.303’N / 103 deg. 37.959’E

3) 1 deg. 20.277’N / 103 deg. 37.861’E

4) 1 deg. 19.398’N / 103 deg. 37.332’E

5) 1 deg. 19.406’N / 103 deg. 37.320’E

6) 1 deg. 19.067’N / 103 deg. 37.118’E

7) 1 deg. 18.770’N / 103 deg. 36.986’E

8) 1 deg. 18.663’N / 103 deg. 36.978’E

9) 1 deg. 18.525’N / 103 deg. 36.917’E

10) 1 deg. 17.503’N / 103 deg. 36.624’E

11) 1 deg. 16.917’N / 103 deg. 36.467’E

12) 1 deg. 16.908’N / 103 deg. 36.563’E

13) 1 deg. 17.061’N / 103 deg. 36.722’E

14) 1 deg. 17.110’N / 103 deg. 36.770’E

15) 1 deg. 18.434’N / 103 deg. 37.121’E

16) 1 deg. 18.487’N / 103 deg. 37.198’E

17) 1 deg. 18.478’N / 103 deg. 37.226’E

18) 1 deg. 18.157’N / 103 deg. 37.108’E

19) 1 deg. 18.111’N / 103 deg. 37.230’E

WORKING AREA B

20) 1 deg. 19.857’N / 103 deg. 37.355’E

21) 1 deg. 19.810’N / 103 deg. 37.430’E

22) 1 deg. 19.032’N / 103 deg. 36.965’E

23) 1 deg. 19.284’N / 103 deg. 36.995’E

The work involves dredging and dumping operations and also includes:

Installation, shifting and maintenance of navigational buoys.

Shifting, installation and maintenance of temporary jetty within working area.

Construction and maintenance of silt barricade within working area.

Removal of rocks at existing revetments and construction of rock revetments.

Re-handling works within working area.

Sand re-handling works from APTE1 to TWC reclamation area

Receiving of external sand

Survey: Pre/Post survey, Interim, Progress (Monthly) and 3 monthly survey

Transportation and Dumping of Dredged material from TWC to TTP2

A safety boat will be deployed in the vicinity of the working area to warn other craft and vessels of the work.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear and not to enter the working area;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 22 (Jurong Control);

and

e) Communicate with Jurong Control on VHF Channel 22 for assistance, if required.

For information about operations in Singapore contact GAC Singapore at [email protected]

Source: GAC