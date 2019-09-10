HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Marine works at Junk Bay

Tuesday, September 10, 2019, Hong Kong

For approximately 21 months, marine works involving installation of temporary steel platforms, ground investigation works, seawall reinstatement works and viaduct construction works [are being] carried out within the area bounded by straight line joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (M):

(A) 22 deg. 17.841’N / 114 deg. 15.413’E

(B) 22 deg. 17.816’N / 114 deg. 15.405’E

(C) 22 deg. 17.734’N / 114 deg. 15.463’E

(D) 22 deg. 17.658’N / 114 deg. 15.420’E

(E) 22 deg. 17.678’N / 114 deg. 15.331’E

(F) 22 deg. 17.712’N / 114 deg. 15.288’E

(G) 22 deg. 17.735’N / 114 deg. 15.239’E

(H) 22 deg. 17.793’N / 114 deg. 15.277’E

(I) 22 deg. 17.841’N / 114 deg. 15.282’E

(J) 22 deg. 17.841’N / 114 deg. 15.316’E

(K) 22 deg. 17.827’N / 114 deg. 15.317’E

(L) 22 deg. 17.833’N / 114 deg. 15.369’E

(M) 22 deg. 17.841’N / 114 deg. 15.368’E

The works will be carried out by a flotilla of vessels including ten dumb lighters, two hopper barges, one dry cargo vessel, four tugboats and four work boats. The number of vessels engaged in the works will change from time to time to suit operational requirements.

A working area of approximately 50 metres around the lighters will be established. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from the lighters.

Several silt curtains, extending from the sea surface to the seabed, will be established within the works area. The silt curtain is a large piece of netting used to contain mud and sediments. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the extent of the silt curtains.

The hours of work will be from 0700 to 2200 hours. No works will be carried out on Sundays and public holidays. Vessels employed for the works will stay in the works area outside the hours of work.

Vessels engaged in the works will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong, contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of Hong Kong Marine Department Notice No.141 of 2019

New cruise wharf opened

Tuesday, September 10, 2019, Eden, Australia

The newly-build $44 million Cruise Wharf at Snug Cove, Eden, has been officially opened and is ready to receive the first cruise ship calling this Sunday, 15 September, and another 21 ships to follow during this cruise season.

The wharf is operated by the Port Authority of New South Wales.

For further details such as cruise wharf information and towage requirements at Eden, and well as information about operations at Australian ports, contact GAC Australia at [email protected]

Source: GAC