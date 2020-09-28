HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

The following procedures are in place for crew changes at Malaysian ports:

LUMUT

Sign On

Vessel arrival notification (NOA) should be sent to all port authorities.

Once NOA is submitted to the Immigration Department, agent can apply for Letter of Guarantee (LG) through which the on-signer will be given a 30 day special pass for during arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) for quarantine.

While the on-signer is under quarantine at the quarantine center, the agent can submit sign-on application to the Marine Department.

Once approval is received from the Marine Department, the on-signer can complete sign-on formalities at Lumut Authority once their quarantine period is complete.

Lumut Marine Department requests that the first COVID-19 test result (upon arrival) and that on the 13th day be attached to documentation.

Sign Off

The off-signer will disembark vessel for COVID-19 test under the government COVID-19 team.

Once complete, the off-signer will go direct to the quarantine center. Immigration will give a 30 day special pass for the off-signer.

While the off-signer is under quarantine, the agent can submit sign-off application with the Marine Department.

Once the off-signer completes the quarantine period, they will be brought back to Lumut to complete sign-off formalities.

Vessel not allowed to sail from Lumut until crew fly out after quarantine. This matter is under discussion with Lumut Immigration.

PORT KLANG

Sign On

Approval to be obtained from NADMA, KKM, Marine Department & LPK before proceeding to apply Letter of Guarantee.

Immigration will give LG (17 days) for the on-signer once all the below documents are endorsed by the Marine Department

– Last port of call as per current date

– Email approval for crew change activities from NADMA,KKM, Marine Department & LPK

Sign-on formalities with port authorities need to attached together with below documents:

– COVID-19 test result (1st & 13th days)

– Release letter from quarantine station

– COVID-19 test result (1st & 13th days)

– Release letter from quarantine station

Sign off

Approval to be obtained from NADMA, KKM, Marine Department & LPK before proceeding for application.

Off-signing crew can conduct swab test onboard the vessel awaiting the swab test result. Once the result is received, the off-signer can disembark for special pass procedure with the Immigration Department and proceed for quarantine.

Once quarantine is complete, the off-signer will complete sign-off formalities with port authority.

The vessel can sail out once signing-off crew disembark.

All quarantine payments for signing-off crew can paid by cheque at Port Health Office where the crew disembark.

PENANG

Sign On

Approval to be obtained from the Marine Department for sign-on formalities. Once approval is received, sign-on application can proceed.

LG will be obtained from Immigration once the vessel has already arrived at Penang Port.

The following additional supporting documents are required:

– Covid-19 test results (1st & 13th days)

– Release letter from the quarantine station

Sign Off

Approval to first be obtained from the Marine Department for sign-off application.

Signing-off crew will disembark vessel for a swab test and stay on board until the result is received.

Once a COVID-19 negative swab test result is received, the off-signer will disembark for special pass formalities with immigration and will be quarantine at a designated quarantine station for 14 days.

Once the quarantine period is completed, the off-signer will go back to immigration department for final sign-off formalities. Crew can leave for the airport once formalities are complete.

Vessel can sail out after signing-off crew disembark for 14 days’ quarantine at a designated quarantine center.

JOHOR

Sign On

Obtain approval from local marine department for crew change application. Once approval is received, the LG can be applied for from Immigration Department.

Immigration Department will give a 30 day special pass for the on-signer upon arrival at KLIA.

The on-signer will proceed for quarantine at designated quarantine center for 14 days.

Once quarantine is complete, the on-signer can proceed for sign-on formalities with local port authority.

Sign-on application needs to have the following documents attached:

– COVID-19 test result (1st & 13th days)

– Letter of release from quarantine center.

Sign Off

Approval to be obtained from the local Marine Department. Once approval is received, sign-off activity can proceed.

The off-signer can conduct a swab test. Once complete, they can disembark vessel for 30 days special pass with Immigration Department and register for 14 days’ quarantine.

Once 14 days quarantine is completed, the off-signer will complete sign-off formalities with the local port authorities.

Vessel can sail out once off-signers disembark vessel for quarantine.

All quarantine payments for signing-off crew can paid by cheque at Port Health Office where crew disembark.

LABUAN

Sign On

Apply for LG with immigration department for on-signer crew. On-signer will endorse 30 days special pass with Immigration to enter Labuan.

The on-signer will take a swab test upon arrival at KLIA and undergo quarantine at Labuan Quarantine Center.

Once the quarantine period is complete, the on-signer can proceed with sign-on formalities with port authorities and proceed for join ship.

Sign Off

Off-signer can disembark vessel for swab test and undergo quarantine at Labuan Quarantine Center.

Once the quarantine period is complete, the off-signer will proceed for sign-off formalities with port authorities.

Vessel can sail out once signing-off crew disembark.

BINTULU

Sign On

Apply for LG with Immigration Department for on-signer. On-signer will be endorsed for 30 days special pass to enter Bintulu.

On-signer must wait for approval from the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) before being allowed to enter Sarawak.

Once approval is received, the on-signer will be quarantined at Sarawak Quarantine Center.

Once the quarantine period is complete, the on-signer can proceed for sign-on formalities with port authorities.

Sign Off

Approval must be obtained from the SDMC before proceeding for sign off application.

Once approval is received, the off-signer can proceed for swab test and undergo quarantine at the Quarantine Center.

After quarantine is complete, the off-signer can proceed for sign-off formalities with port authority.

Vessel can sail out once signing-off crew disembark.

Crew are currently not allowed for medical & shore leave without quarantine and COVID-19 PCR test.

KUANTAN

Sign on

Approval from the Marine Department to be obtained before proceeding to apply for LG.

On signer will undergo quarantine upon arrival at KLIA.

Immigration will give LG (30 days) for on-signer once the below documents are endorsed by the Marine Department

Signing-on formalities with port authorities need to attached together with below documents once the on-signer completes quarantine period:

– COVID-19 test result (1st & 13th days)

– Release letter from quarantine station

Sign off

Approval to be obtain from the Marine Department before proceeding for application.

Off-signing crew can conduct a swab test onboard the vessel and await the result. Once received, the off-signer can disembark for special pass procedure with immigration department and proceed for quarantine.

Once quarantine is complete, the off-signer will complete sign-off formalities with port authority.

Vessel can sail out once signing-off crew disembark.

Sign Off of crew can only be done on Tuesday & Thursday.

KEMAMAN

Sign on

Approval to be obtained from Marine Department before proceeding to apply for LG.

Immigration will give LG (30 days) for on-signer once all documents are endorsed by the Marine Department

On-signer will undergo quarantine upon arrival at KLIA.

Signing-on formalities with port authorities need to have documents attached together with below list of documents once the on-signer completes quarantine:

– COVID-19 test result (1st & 13th days)

– Release letter from quarantine station

Sign off

Approval to be obtained from the Marine Department before proceeding for application.

Off-signing crew can conduct a swab test on board vessel and await the result. Once the result is received, off-signer can disembark for special pass procedure with Immigration and proceed for quarantine.

Once quarantine is completed, the off-signer will complete sign-off formalities with port authority.

Vessel can sail out once signing-off crew disembark.

For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in Malaysia, contact GAC Malaysia at [email protected]

