HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
The following procedures are in place for crew changes at Malaysian ports:
LUMUT
Sign On
- Vessel arrival notification (NOA) should be sent to all port authorities.
- Once NOA is submitted to the Immigration Department, agent can apply for Letter of Guarantee (LG) through which the on-signer will be given a 30 day special pass for during arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) for quarantine.
- While the on-signer is under quarantine at the quarantine center, the agent can submit sign-on application to the Marine Department.
- Once approval is received from the Marine Department, the on-signer can complete sign-on formalities at Lumut Authority once their quarantine period is complete.
- Lumut Marine Department requests that the first COVID-19 test result (upon arrival) and that on the 13th day be attached to documentation.
Sign Off
- The off-signer will disembark vessel for COVID-19 test under the government COVID-19 team.
- Once complete, the off-signer will go direct to the quarantine center. Immigration will give a 30 day special pass for the off-signer.
- While the off-signer is under quarantine, the agent can submit sign-off application with the Marine Department.
- Once the off-signer completes the quarantine period, they will be brought back to Lumut to complete sign-off formalities.
- Vessel not allowed to sail from Lumut until crew fly out after quarantine. This matter is under discussion with Lumut Immigration.
PORT KLANG
Sign On
- Approval to be obtained from NADMA, KKM, Marine Department & LPK before proceeding to apply Letter of Guarantee.
- Immigration will give LG (17 days) for the on-signer once all the below documents are endorsed by the Marine Department
– Last port of call as per current date
– Email approval for crew change activities from NADMA,KKM, Marine Department & LPK
- Sign-on formalities with port authorities need to attached together with below documents:
– COVID-19 test result (1st & 13th days)
– Release letter from quarantine station
Sign off
- Approval to be obtained from NADMA, KKM, Marine Department & LPK before proceeding for application.
- Off-signing crew can conduct swab test onboard the vessel awaiting the swab test result. Once the result is received, the off-signer can disembark for special pass procedure with the Immigration Department and proceed for quarantine.
- Once quarantine is complete, the off-signer will complete sign-off formalities with port authority.
- The vessel can sail out once signing-off crew disembark.
- All quarantine payments for signing-off crew can paid by cheque at Port Health Office where the crew disembark.
PENANG
Sign On
- Approval to be obtained from the Marine Department for sign-on formalities. Once approval is received, sign-on application can proceed.
- LG will be obtained from Immigration once the vessel has already arrived at Penang Port.
- The following additional supporting documents are required:
– Covid-19 test results (1st & 13th days)
– Release letter from the quarantine station
Sign Off
- Approval to first be obtained from the Marine Department for sign-off application.
- Signing-off crew will disembark vessel for a swab test and stay on board until the result is received.
- Once a COVID-19 negative swab test result is received, the off-signer will disembark for special pass formalities with immigration and will be quarantine at a designated quarantine station for 14 days.
- Once the quarantine period is completed, the off-signer will go back to immigration department for final sign-off formalities. Crew can leave for the airport once formalities are complete.
- Vessel can sail out after signing-off crew disembark for 14 days’ quarantine at a designated quarantine center.
JOHOR
Sign On
- Obtain approval from local marine department for crew change application. Once approval is received, the LG can be applied for from Immigration Department.
- Immigration Department will give a 30 day special pass for the on-signer upon arrival at KLIA.
- The on-signer will proceed for quarantine at designated quarantine center for 14 days.
- Once quarantine is complete, the on-signer can proceed for sign-on formalities with local port authority.
- Sign-on application needs to have the following documents attached:
– COVID-19 test result (1st & 13th days)
– Letter of release from quarantine center.
Sign Off
- Approval to be obtained from the local Marine Department. Once approval is received, sign-off activity can proceed.
- The off-signer can conduct a swab test. Once complete, they can disembark vessel for 30 days special pass with Immigration Department and register for 14 days’ quarantine.
- Once 14 days quarantine is completed, the off-signer will complete sign-off formalities with the local port authorities.
- Vessel can sail out once off-signers disembark vessel for quarantine.
- All quarantine payments for signing-off crew can paid by cheque at Port Health Office where crew disembark.
LABUAN
Sign On
- Apply for LG with immigration department for on-signer crew. On-signer will endorse 30 days special pass with Immigration to enter Labuan.
- The on-signer will take a swab test upon arrival at KLIA and undergo quarantine at Labuan Quarantine Center.
- Once the quarantine period is complete, the on-signer can proceed with sign-on formalities with port authorities and proceed for join ship.
Sign Off
- Off-signer can disembark vessel for swab test and undergo quarantine at Labuan Quarantine Center.
- Once the quarantine period is complete, the off-signer will proceed for sign-off formalities with port authorities.
- Vessel can sail out once signing-off crew disembark.
BINTULU
Sign On
- Apply for LG with Immigration Department for on-signer. On-signer will be endorsed for 30 days special pass to enter Bintulu.
- On-signer must wait for approval from the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) before being allowed to enter Sarawak.
- Once approval is received, the on-signer will be quarantined at Sarawak Quarantine Center.
- Once the quarantine period is complete, the on-signer can proceed for sign-on formalities with port authorities.
Sign Off
- Approval must be obtained from the SDMC before proceeding for sign off application.
- Once approval is received, the off-signer can proceed for swab test and undergo quarantine at the Quarantine Center.
- After quarantine is complete, the off-signer can proceed for sign-off formalities with port authority.
- Vessel can sail out once signing-off crew disembark.
- Crew are currently not allowed for medical & shore leave without quarantine and COVID-19 PCR test.
KUANTAN
Sign on
- Approval from the Marine Department to be obtained before proceeding to apply for LG.
- On signer will undergo quarantine upon arrival at KLIA.
- Immigration will give LG (30 days) for on-signer once the below documents are endorsed by the Marine Department
- Signing-on formalities with port authorities need to attached together with below documents once the on-signer completes quarantine period:
– COVID-19 test result (1st & 13th days)
– Release letter from quarantine station
Sign off
- Approval to be obtain from the Marine Department before proceeding for application.
- Off-signing crew can conduct a swab test onboard the vessel and await the result. Once received, the off-signer can disembark for special pass procedure with immigration department and proceed for quarantine.
- Once quarantine is complete, the off-signer will complete sign-off formalities with port authority.
- Vessel can sail out once signing-off crew disembark.
- Sign Off of crew can only be done on Tuesday & Thursday.
KEMAMAN
Sign on
- Approval to be obtained from Marine Department before proceeding to apply for LG.
- Immigration will give LG (30 days) for on-signer once all documents are endorsed by the Marine Department
- On-signer will undergo quarantine upon arrival at KLIA.
- Signing-on formalities with port authorities need to have documents attached together with below list of documents once the on-signer completes quarantine:
– COVID-19 test result (1st & 13th days)
– Release letter from quarantine station
Sign off
- Approval to be obtained from the Marine Department before proceeding for application.
- Off-signing crew can conduct a swab test on board vessel and await the result. Once the result is received, off-signer can disembark for special pass procedure with Immigration and proceed for quarantine.
- Once quarantine is completed, the off-signer will complete sign-off formalities with port authority.
- Vessel can sail out once signing-off crew disembark.
For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in Malaysia, contact GAC Malaysia at [email protected]
Source: GAC