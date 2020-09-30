HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Release of containers to be digitalized

Wednesday, September 30, 2020, Antwerp, Belgium

Port of Antwerp is taking the next step in the development of a digitally secured port. “Certified Pick up” a digital, secure and integrated solution for the release of containers, will start from January 1st 2021 and will replace the current system of PIN codes. This new way of working will guarantee a secure, transparent and optimised release process for incoming containers, which will then leave the port by rail, barge or truck.

To pick up a container at a terminal in the port, a unique PIN code is needed nowadays. The time between providing the PIN code to the shipping company and the driver entering this code at the terminal is considerable. Moreover, the PIN code is seen by various parties which increases the risk of abuse.

To make this process more secure and efficient, a new process for the release of containers, referred to as “Certified Pick up” (CPu), comes into force on January 1st 2021. CPu is a neutral, central data platform which connects all stakeholders involved in the container import process.

The CPu platform receives and processes container information to generate an encrypted digital key, with which the eventual carrier can pick up the container. This digital key is only created when the final carrier is known. The time between the creation of the digital key and the collection of the container is therefore minimal.

It will also be possible to trace which parties were involved in the collection of the container. This allows the competent authorities such as customs and police to access the data exchanged and generated in Certified Pick up within the boundaries of their legal powers.

In the longer term, CPu should allow the digital key to be completely eliminated. An identity-based security process with fingerprints or eye scans might be developed…

(For information about operations at Antwerp, contact GAC Belgium at [email protected])

Source: Extract from Port of Antwerp (www.portofantwerp.com) news release

Mourning period announced

Wednesday, September 30, 2020, Oman

Following the death of the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, the Omani Royal Court has declared an official mourning period of three days scheduled from today (Wednesday, 30 September) to Saturday 3 October. Normal office working hours to resume on Sunday 4 October.

Sohar Oil Tanking terminal will work 24/7. Sohar Industrial Port Company will also continue operations during the period, under overtime.

For information about operations in Oman, contact GAC Oman at [email protected]

Sea parade of fishing vessels

Wednesday, September 30, 2020, Hong Kong

A sea parade comprising about 40 fishing vessels will take place in the Victoria Harbour on 1 October 2020 (Thursday) to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Participating vessels will gather in Kellett Anchorage No. 2 at about 0830 hours. The parade will start at about 0900 hours from Kellett Anchorage No. 2 following a route along the Southern Fairway, Central Fairway and Hung Hom Fairway to the waters off Hung Hom and then turn westbound along the fairways to the waters off Sai Ying Pun and will repeat the same route three times before dispersal at about 1200 hours.

Marine Department and Marine Police patrol launches will be deployed to regulate marine traffic during the passage of the sea parade.

Vessel navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution and give a wide berth to the parade fleet and comply with any directions given by the Marine Department and Marine Police patrol launches.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong, contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No. 139/2020

Establishment of silt curtain in Kai Tak Approach Channel, Kwun Tong

Wednesday, September 30, 2020, Hong Kong

For approximately 10 months, a silt curtain, extending from the sea surface to the seabed, will be established within the area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (D) and the adjacent shoreline:

(A) 22 deg. 19.033’N / 114 deg. 12.209’E

(B) 22 deg. 19.040’N / 114 deg. 12.216’E

(C) 22 deg. 19.017’N / 114 deg. 12.243’E

(D) 22 deg. 19.009’N / 114 deg. 12.235’E

The works will be carried out by a work boat.

The silt curtain is a large piece of netting used to contain mud and sediments. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the extent of the silt curtain.

The hours of work will be from 0700 to 1900 hours. No works will be carried out on Sundays and public holidays. Vessel employed for the works will not stay in the works area outside the hours of work.

Vessel engaged in the works will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong, contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No. 137/2020

Marine Works at north-eastern corner of New Yau Ma Tei Typhoon Shelter

Wednesday, September 30, 2020, Hong Kong

For approximately 12 months, marine works involving the delivery of prefabricated segments by a crane barge and one tugboat; and establishment of additional layer of silt curtains by one work boat will be carried out within the area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (D) and the adjacent shoreline:

(A) 22º 18.980’N / 114º 09.575’E

(B) 22º 18.975’ N / 114º 09.561’E

(C) 22º 18.998’ N / 114º 09.551’E

(D) 22º 19.010’ N / 114º 09.556’E

Silt curtains will be established near the outlet of the Cherry Street box culvert at north-eastern corner of New Yau Ma Tei Typhoon Shelter, with two ends fixed on vertical seawall, to intercept general floating refuse from the culvert. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid along the surface of the silt curtains to mark the extent of the silt curtains.

The hours of work will be from 0800 to 1800 hours. No works will be carried out on Sundays and public holidays. Vessels employed for the works will stay in the works area outside the hours of work.

Diving operations will be carried out from time to time during the hours of work.

Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution and keep clear of the works area at slow speed, bearing in mind there are divers working in the works area.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong, contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No. 138/2020

Entry requirements

Wednesday, September 30, 2020, Pakistan

Travelers entering Pakistan must provide traveler contact information through the official version of the PassTrack mobile app or an accessible web-based form.

They must also undergo screening by a health official and provide a certificate of negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test results.

Starting 5 October, all international Travelers will require a mandatory negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test taken within 96 hours of the travel date.

Currently, 38 countries are exempted from mandatory COVID-19 testing, as listed at http://covid.gov.pk/intl_travellers/current_policies. This list will be updated on a fortnightly basis by Ministry National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination based on the disease burden of COVID-19. It is next due for review on 8 October.

To speed up the arrival process in Pakistan and spend less time with immigration and public health officers, travelers may submit information easily and securely using the app within 48 hours before arriving in Pakistan. The app helps provide mandatory information required for entry, reduce wait time and points of contact at the airport, and provide the Government of Pakistan with voluntary updates and the development of any symptoms during the 14 days after arriving in Pakistan.

For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in Pakistan, contact GAC Pakistan at [email protected]

Vessels with Indian on-signers onboard

Wednesday, September 30, 2020, Zhoushan, China

Zhoushan Port Authority has this morning (30 September) announced a new requirement, effective immediately, allowing vessels with Indian on-signers on board who joined before 28 August to berth alongside.

In case there are Indian on-signers on board who joined after 28 August, the vessel may only berth alongside after 13 October.

An update will be available from the Port Authority on or around 12 October.

For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in China, contact GAC China at [email protected]

Source: GAC