HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

E-Visa for foreign crew sign-on

Friday, October 16, 2020, Indonesia

Indonesia published a new immigration regulation yesterday (15 October) related to visas for crew changes or visitors.

CREW SIGN-ON OR VISITOR:

Any foreign crew joining a vessel or visitor must hold Visa index B211A. According to the latest information, the joiner does not need to go to the Indonesian Embassy to apply for visa during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andhika GAC can apply for an E-visa index B211A (Visit Visa) on the online immigration system. The joiner will then be able to fly directly by showing the PCR test result and producing the E-visa index B211A.

With the new E-visa regulations, and as the system is still under trial, all required documents must be submitted for the online application. If everything is in order, the E-visa will be sent, otherwise, a Telex visa will be issued, and it must be collected from the relevant Indonesian embassies.

The following documents are required:

– Clear copy of passport (front page only showing the details). Passport must be valid for a minimum of 6 months.

– Scanned cover of passport (only need one sample for each nationality).

– Flight details (temporary details are OK)/E-ticket.

– Name of the city (location of the Indonesian Embassy) where the crew will apply for visa 211.

– Health Certificate (free from COVID-19).

– Statement letter of willingness to be quarantined/receive medical treatment at their own expense or the Guarantor’s.

– Statement letter of willingness to be monitored for health during the quarantine period.

– Proof of health/travel insurance, and/or a statement letter stating willingness to pay independently if affected by COVID-19 while in Indonesia.

– Rapid Test is needed for E-visa application by Applicant at Immigration Checkpoint in Jakarta. PCR test is compulsory for travelers from abroad entering Indonesia, as required by the airlines.

The process to obtain E-visa index B211A will take 3-5 days. An express visa can be applied for upon request for an extra cost. The cancellation fee 100% per passport applicable upon arranged LOI and telex / E-Visa index B211A.

CREW SIGN-OFF:

Crew sign off is possible as far as the crew in good health, hold health certificate, hold PCR test and Rapid test result and have available flight. PT Andhika GAC has managed crew changes in Indonesian ports for following nationalities: Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, Georgia, Greece, Japan, South Korea, Myanmar, Latvia, Philippines, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Ukraine.

For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in Indonesia, contact Andhika GAC Indonesia at [email protected]

Updated list of exempted countries

Friday, October 16, 2020, Pakistan

The Pakistan authorities have revised the list of countries exempted from mandatory COVID-19 testing.

The new list, which comes into effect on 19 October, now includes 30 countries, down from the previous 30. Those countries are:

Australia

China

Cuba

El Salvador

Finland

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Japan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Latvia

Malawi

Malaysia

New Zealand

Nigeria

Norway

Rwanda

S. Korea

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Singapore

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Togo

Turkey

Uruguay

Zambia

Zimbabwe

This list will be updated on a fortnightly basis by the Ministry National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination based on disease burden of COVID-19.

For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in Pakistan, contact GAC Pakistan at [email protected]

Maintenance shutdown

Friday, October 16, 2020, Mangalore, India

The OMPL Plant at Mangalore Port is under annual maintenance shutdown for one month from 13 October 2020.

There will be no cargo production during this period.

For information about operations in India contact GAC India at [email protected]

Ports hoist warning signal

Friday, October 16, 2020, Gujarat coast, India

A well‐marked low pressure area lies over Eastcentral Arabian Sea off North Maharashtra coast with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid‐tropospheric levels. It is very likely to move West‐northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over Eastcentral & adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea off North Maharashtra‐South Gujarat coasts during next 24 hours.

HOIST LOCAL CAUTIONARY SIGNAL NUMBER III(LCS-III) AT ALL PORTS OF NORTH AND SOUTH GUJARAT COAST.

WIND WARNING:

Squally weather, winds will be 40 to 50 kmph from Northeasterly to Easterly direction. Wind speed in gust may temperately reach 60 kmph. Sea will be very rough with waves from Northeasterly to Easterly direction for South Gujarat coast on 16th October 2020.

SEA CONDITION:

Strong winds with wind speed 45 to 55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, Sea will be very rough along and off South Gujarat coast on 17th October 2020…

…HIGH WAVE AND WIND WARNING:

High waves in the range of 2.6 – 4.0 meters are forecasted during the next three days along the coast of Gujarat from Diu to Okha and from Mandvi to Jakhau.

Surface Current speeds vary between 50 – 160 cm/sec.

(For information about operations in India, contact GAC India at [email protected])

Source: India Meteorological Department Port Warning No – 1 issued at 1330 hours IST on 16 October 2020

