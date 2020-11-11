HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Oil jetty spared

Wednesday, November 11, 2020, Deendayal, India

Oil Jetty I (OJ-I) at Deendayal Port (Kandla) will be spared for fixing of loading arms for two days 16 & 17 November).

No vessels to be accepted during this period.

For information about operations in India, contact GAC India at [email protected]

Ban on open loop scrubber systems revoked

Wednesday, November 11, 2020, Krishnapatnam, India

Krishnapatnam Port Company has issued a Trade Circular revoking the earlier circular dated 6 October banning the use of open loop scrubber systems.

Tropical storm force winds approaching coast

Wednesday, November 11, 2020, Southwest Florida, United States

At 700am EST (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Eta was located by a NOAA reconnaissance aircraft and NOAA Doppler weather radars near latitude 25.8 North, longitude 83.8 West. Eta is moving toward the north-northeast near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through Thursday.

On the forecast track, the center of Eta will move closer to but offshore of the southwest coast of Florida today, approach the west-central coast of Florida tonight, and move inland over the northern portion of the Florida peninsula on Thursday. Eta is expected to move northeastward into the western Atlantic late Thursday or early Friday.

Reports from the aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Eta is expected to be near or at hurricane strength tonight as it approaches the west coast of Florida, with rapid weakening expected after landfall on Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center. A University of South Florida COMPS buoy just southeast of Eta’s center recently measured a sustained wind of 49 mph (79 km/h) and a gust to 65 mph 104 (km/h). Doppler radars indicate that tropical-storm-force winds are located just offshore the southwestern coast of Florida. Across the lower Florida Keys, a sustained wind of 43 mph (69 km/h) and a gust to 56 mph (90 km/h) were recently reported at Sand Key…

…Hurricane conditions are possible in the watch area by early Thursday. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Dry Tortugas through this morning. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Tropical Storm Warning area along the Florida west coast by this afternoon. Tropical Storm conditions are possible in the watch area along the Florida Big Bend region by Thursday…

(For information about operations in the United States, contact GAC North America at [email protected])

Source: Extracts from National Hurricane Center, Miami FL, Tropical Storm Eta Intermediate Advisory No.44A issued at 700am EST on 11 November

