HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Weather warning signal lowered
08 Sep 2021, Bangladesh

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have this morning (8 September) been advised to lower local cautionary signal.

Restriction due to strong wind/current
08 Sep 2021, Bosphorus, Turkey

With effect from 10.00 hours local time today (8 September), vessels sailing below 10 knots have been restricted from entering the Bosphorus.

Strike notice given
08 Sep 2021, Nantes, Montoir & Saint-Nazaire, France

The local port workers’ federation CGT has filed a strike notice for a work stoppage at Nantes, Montoir and Saint-Nazaire.

Proposal to modify passenger ships’ tolls structure
08 Sep 2021, Panama Canal, Panama

The Panama Canal [has] published a proposal that modifies the waterway’s toll structure and the admeasurement regulations for passenger ships.

Source: GAC

