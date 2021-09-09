HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
1915 Canakkale Bridge construction
09 Sep 2021, Dardanelles, Turkey
Due to continuing construction work on the 1915 Canakkale Bridge, vessels in the Dardanelles will only be able to transit with pilotage.
24-hour port strike expected
09 Sep 2021, France
A 24-hours work stoppage is expected on 14 September 2021 at some French ports.
Week of four-hour work stoppages
09 Sep 2021, Cairns, Lucinda & Mourilyan, Australia
Members of the Maritime Union of Australia have advised Svitzer Australia that they will stop work for four hours daily at Cairns, Lucinda and Mourilyan from 13 to 17 September.
Planned industrial action
09 Sep 2021, Melbourne, Australia
Patrick Terminals have advised that they have received new notification of industrial action at Melbourne from the Maritime Union of Australia.
Hurricane Ida recovery continues
09 Sep 2021, New Orleans, United States
New Orleans continues to recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Ida.
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal hoisted
09 Sep 2021, Manila, Philippines
Due to Tropical Cyclone “JOLINA”, Tropical Cyclone Wind Number was hoisted over the Metro Manila.
Terminal gate closed by protest
09 Sep 2021, Essidra, Libya
The main gate to Essidra Terminal has been closed due to protestors.
Read more »
Source: GAC