HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Implementation of 2021 Scale of Rates

10 Sep 2021, Penang, Malaysia

Penang Port has adopted the By-Laws (Scale of Rates) 2021 for services and facilities rendered to port users, from today (10 September).

Notification of protected industrial action

10 Sep 2021, Queensland, Australia

Svitzer Australia has received a notification of protected industrial action from the Maritime Union of Australia for the ports of Brisbane and Far North Queensland – Cairns, Lucinda and Mourilyan.

Port gates still closed

10 Sep 2021, El Hariga & Essidra, Libya

The port gates to El Hariga and Essidra terminals remain closed due to protests.

Daylight restriction removed

10 Sep 2021, Mississippi River/New Orleans, United States

The US Coast Guard removed the daylight restriction for deep draft vessels operating south of MM 203 of the Mississippi River yesterday (9 September).

Source: GAC