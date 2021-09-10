HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Implementation of 2021 Scale of Rates
10 Sep 2021, Penang, Malaysia
Penang Port has adopted the By-Laws (Scale of Rates) 2021 for services and facilities rendered to port users, from today (10 September).
Notification of protected industrial action
10 Sep 2021, Queensland, Australia
Svitzer Australia has received a notification of protected industrial action from the Maritime Union of Australia for the ports of Brisbane and Far North Queensland – Cairns, Lucinda and Mourilyan.
Port gates still closed
10 Sep 2021, El Hariga & Essidra, Libya
The port gates to El Hariga and Essidra terminals remain closed due to protests.
Daylight restriction removed
10 Sep 2021, Mississippi River/New Orleans, United States
The US Coast Guard removed the daylight restriction for deep draft vessels operating south of MM 203 of the Mississippi River yesterday (9 September).
Read more »
Source: GAC