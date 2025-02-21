HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Snow hindering transits
21 Feb 2025, Bosphorus, Turkey
Vessel traffic in the Bosphorus was again suspended in both directions at 15:30 hours local time today (21 February) due to a snowstorm.
Submarine outfall inspection works off Wan Chai
21 Feb 2025, Hong Kong
For approximately two months, submarine outfall inspection works will be carried out.
Construction of seawater intake structure & seawater discharge culvert
21 Feb 2025, Singapore
The working period for the construction of a seawater intake structure and seawater discharge culvert has been extended until 18 August 2025.
READ MORE
Source: GAC