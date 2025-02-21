Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 21/02/2025

Snow hindering transits
21 Feb 2025, Bosphorus, Turkey

Vessel traffic in the Bosphorus was again suspended in both directions at 15:30 hours local time today (21 February) due to a snowstorm.

READ MORE

Submarine outfall inspection works off Wan Chai
21 Feb 2025, Hong Kong

For approximately two months, submarine outfall inspection works will be carried out.

READ MORE

Construction of seawater intake structure & seawater discharge culvert
21 Feb 2025, Singapore

The working period for the construction of a seawater intake structure and seawater discharge culvert has been extended until 18 August 2025.

READ MORE
Source: GAC

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2025 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×