HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Snow hindering transits

21 Feb 2025, Bosphorus, Turkey

Vessel traffic in the Bosphorus was again suspended in both directions at 15:30 hours local time today (21 February) due to a snowstorm.

READ MORE

Submarine outfall inspection works off Wan Chai

21 Feb 2025, Hong Kong

For approximately two months, submarine outfall inspection works will be carried out.

READ MORE

Construction of seawater intake structure & seawater discharge culvert

21 Feb 2025, Singapore

The working period for the construction of a seawater intake structure and seawater discharge culvert has been extended until 18 August 2025.

READ MORE

Source: GAC