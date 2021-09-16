HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Amendment to tariff structure

16 Sep 2021, Dhamra, India

As part of its yearly review and restructure, the tariff structure of Dhamra Port will be revised for vessels arriving on or after 15 October.

Read more »

Terminals re-opened after protest ends

16 Sep 2021, Libya

The operation towers at Essidra, Ras Lanouf and El Hariga have confirmed that the protesters have ended their action and the terminals have re-opened.

Read more »

Updated E-Visa issuance regulations

16 Sep 2021, Indonesia

Andhika GAC can assist in arranging for foreign crews to join vessels from Indonesia.

Read more »

Establishment of a restricted area in Kwun Tong Typhoon Shelter

16 Sep 2021, Hong Kong

A restricted area will be established between 0800 hours on 17 September and 2359 hours on 23 September, in Kwun Tong Typhoon Shelter.

Read more »

Marine Works in the Hung Hom Fairway

16 Sep 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately three weeks, marine works involving backfilling operations will be carried out within Hung Hom Fairway.

Read more »

Ports reopened

16 Sep 2021, Gulf Coast, United States

All ports affected by Hurricane Nicholas have now reopened.

Read more »

Source: GAC