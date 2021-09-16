HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Amendment to tariff structure
16 Sep 2021, Dhamra, India
As part of its yearly review and restructure, the tariff structure of Dhamra Port will be revised for vessels arriving on or after 15 October.
Terminals re-opened after protest ends
16 Sep 2021, Libya
The operation towers at Essidra, Ras Lanouf and El Hariga have confirmed that the protesters have ended their action and the terminals have re-opened.
Updated E-Visa issuance regulations
16 Sep 2021, Indonesia
Andhika GAC can assist in arranging for foreign crews to join vessels from Indonesia.
Establishment of a restricted area in Kwun Tong Typhoon Shelter
16 Sep 2021, Hong Kong
A restricted area will be established between 0800 hours on 17 September and 2359 hours on 23 September, in Kwun Tong Typhoon Shelter.
Marine Works in the Hung Hom Fairway
16 Sep 2021, Hong Kong
For approximately three weeks, marine works involving backfilling operations will be carried out within Hung Hom Fairway.
Ports reopened
16 Sep 2021, Gulf Coast, United States
All ports affected by Hurricane Nicholas have now reopened.
Read more »
Source: GAC