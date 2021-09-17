HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Change of launch tariffs

17 Sep 2021, Novorossiysk, Russia

Launch company Messrs. Odisseya has changed its tariffs for the CPC terminal at Novorossiysk with effect from 1 September.

End of Monsoon Season

17 Sep 2021, Mormugao, India

Fair Weather Season commencing at Mormugao Port, with vessels permitted to operate west of the breakwater.

Pilotage requirement outside daylight hours extended

17 Sep 2021, Dardanelles, Turkey

The rule that vessel traffic in both directions in the Dardanelles is only permitted with pilotage between the hours of sunset and sunrise has been extended until 21 September.

Construction of subsea pipeline

17 Sep 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately six weeks, construction of subsea pipeline [from west of Sha Chau to north of Hong Kong Link Road] will be carried out.

Source: GAC