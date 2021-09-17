HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Change of launch tariffs
17 Sep 2021, Novorossiysk, Russia
Launch company Messrs. Odisseya has changed its tariffs for the CPC terminal at Novorossiysk with effect from 1 September.
End of Monsoon Season
17 Sep 2021, Mormugao, India
Fair Weather Season commencing at Mormugao Port, with vessels permitted to operate west of the breakwater.
Pilotage requirement outside daylight hours extended
17 Sep 2021, Dardanelles, Turkey
The rule that vessel traffic in both directions in the Dardanelles is only permitted with pilotage between the hours of sunset and sunrise has been extended until 21 September.
Construction of subsea pipeline
17 Sep 2021, Hong Kong
For approximately six weeks, construction of subsea pipeline [from west of Sha Chau to north of Hong Kong Link Road] will be carried out.
Source: GAC