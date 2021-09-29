HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Flight ban further extended

29 Sep 2021, India

The Indian government yesterday (28 September) extended the ban on scheduled international flights until 31 October.

New procedure for meeting crew

29 Sep 2021, Istanbul, Turkey

According to latest announcement by Istanbul Airport, from 1 October, ship agents will no longer be allowed to enter the transit area for crew greet and visa formalities.

Resumption of operations after storm

29 Sep 2021, Vizag, India

Inward movements and cargo operations at mechanized berths at the port of Vizag resumed from 27 September.

Declaration of Non Weather Working Days

29 Sep 2021, Gangavaram, India

26 and 27 September have been declared as Non Weather Working Days at Gangavaram port.

Tariff amendments

29 Sep 2021, Katupalli, India

Revised charges shall be applicable for all the vessels arriving at Kattupalli Port on or after 0001 hours of 15 October.

Installation of floating deck structures off Cruise Bay

29 Sep 2021, Singapore

From 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, work to install floating deck structures will be carried out off the northern shore of Cruise Bay.

Source: GAC