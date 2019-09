Maintenance dredging at terminal

Wednesday, September 18, 2019, Dahej, India

The Gujarat Chemical Port Terminal has announced plans to carry out maintenance dredging for about one day on 24/25 September and then for about another three days from 6/7 October.

During the dredging periods, the jetty will not be available for berthing/un-berthing of vessels.

For further details and information about operations in India contact GAC India at [email protected]

Source: GAC