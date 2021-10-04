HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Port operations resumed
04 Oct 2021, Sohar, Oman
All port operations and marine traffic at Sohar resumed from first daylight this morning (4 October).
Scheduled lane outage at Gatun Locks
04 Oct 2021, Panama Canal, Panama
From 2200 hours on October 6 until 0100 hours on October 9, the West lane of Gatun Locks will be out of service for scheduled maintenance.
Dredging operations at Urmston Road
04 Oct 2021, Hong Kong
For approximately four months, dredging operations will be carried out at Urmston Road.
Kusu Pilgrimage Season 2021
04 Oct 2021, Singapore
During the 6 Oct-4 Nov Kusu Season, ferries carrying passengers will cross the East Keppel Fairway when plying between the Marina South Pier and Kusu Island.
Source: GAC