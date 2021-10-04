HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Port operations resumed

04 Oct 2021, Sohar, Oman

All port operations and marine traffic at Sohar resumed from first daylight this morning (4 October).

Scheduled lane outage at Gatun Locks

04 Oct 2021, Panama Canal, Panama

From 2200 hours on October 6 until 0100 hours on October 9, the West lane of Gatun Locks will be out of service for scheduled maintenance.

Dredging operations at Urmston Road

04 Oct 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately four months, dredging operations will be carried out at Urmston Road.

Kusu Pilgrimage Season 2021

04 Oct 2021, Singapore

During the 6 Oct-4 Nov Kusu Season, ferries carrying passengers will cross the East Keppel Fairway when plying between the Marina South Pier and Kusu Island.

Source: GAC