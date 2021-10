Updated Berthing Policy & Tariff Structure

07 Oct 2021, Mundra, India

The updated Berthing Policy & Tariff Structure will come into force at the port of Mundra from 15 October.

Read more »

Work stoppage announced

07 Oct 2021, Brisbane, Australia

Maritime Union of Australia members employed tig operator Svizer Australia in Brisbane will stage a 12-hour work stoppage from 6:00pm on 10 October through to 6:00am on 11 October.

Read more »

Source: GAC