HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 13/10/2021

UAE Jet Ski Marathon
13 Oct 2021, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club is organising the UAE Jet Ski Marathon Round 2 on Friday, October 29.

Bali to open for foreign tourists
13 Oct 2021, Bali, Indonesia

The Indonesian Government decided to reopen the island of Bali for tourists from tomorrow (14 October), with strict conditions.

Updated entry requirements for foreign seafarers
13 Oct 2021, Indonesia

Indian crew members coming to Indonesia are required to quarantine for 14 days in India and for another 8 days in Indonesia before joining their ship. A No Objection Letter (NOC) from the police is compulsory.

Source: GAC

