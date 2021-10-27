HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Long public holiday
27 Oct 2021, Russia
A long bank holiday has been announced in Russia from 30 October to 7 November, inclusive.
Changes to reduction & surcharges
27 Oct 2021, Suez Canal, Egypt
The Suez Canal Authority has announced changes to the reduction offered for LNG carriers and surcharges for container ships transiting the Canal.
Early start to fog season
27 Oct 2021, Gulf Coast, United States
Fog season has started a little earlier than normal this year and several ports have already closed for brief periods.
Withdrawal of jetties
27 Oct 2021, Deendayal, India
Cargo and oil jetties at Deendayal will be withdrawn in November.
Source: GAC