HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Long public holiday

27 Oct 2021, Russia

A long bank holiday has been announced in Russia from 30 October to 7 November, inclusive.

Changes to reduction & surcharges

27 Oct 2021, Suez Canal, Egypt

The Suez Canal Authority has announced changes to the reduction offered for LNG carriers and surcharges for container ships transiting the Canal.

Early start to fog season

27 Oct 2021, Gulf Coast, United States

Fog season has started a little earlier than normal this year and several ports have already closed for brief periods.

Withdrawal of jetties

27 Oct 2021, Deendayal, India

Cargo and oil jetties at Deendayal will be withdrawn in November.

Source: GAC