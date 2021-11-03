Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 03/11/2021

Lifeboat pier heavy lifting operation
03 Nov 2021, Kings Reach – River Thames, United Kingdom

On or about 4 November 2021, works will take place to lift a new brow into place at Lifeboat Pier.

Read more »

Hydrogen production facility planned
03 Nov 2021, Gothenburg, Sweden

The Port of Gothenburg and Norwegian energy company Statkraft are planning to construct a hydrogen production facility at the port, with operations due to commence in 2023.

Read more »

Harbour towage services
03 Nov 2021, Bunbury, Australia

Svitzer Australia has been selected to provide harbour towage services for the Port of Bunbury, starting services on 6 December.

Read more »

Updated factsheet for marine pilots
03 Nov 2021, Australia

The Australian Federal Government has updated its COVID-19 information fact sheet for marine pilots, with extra immigration and reporting requirements and isolation recommendations.

Read more »
Source: GAC

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software