HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Lifeboat pier heavy lifting operation
03 Nov 2021, Kings Reach – River Thames, United Kingdom
On or about 4 November 2021, works will take place to lift a new brow into place at Lifeboat Pier.
Hydrogen production facility planned
03 Nov 2021, Gothenburg, Sweden
The Port of Gothenburg and Norwegian energy company Statkraft are planning to construct a hydrogen production facility at the port, with operations due to commence in 2023.
Harbour towage services
03 Nov 2021, Bunbury, Australia
Svitzer Australia has been selected to provide harbour towage services for the Port of Bunbury, starting services on 6 December.
Updated factsheet for marine pilots
03 Nov 2021, Australia
The Australian Federal Government has updated its COVID-19 information fact sheet for marine pilots, with extra immigration and reporting requirements and isolation recommendations.
Read more »
Source: GAC