HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 05/11/2021

Crew changes through commercial flights recommence
05 Nov 2021, Sri Lanka

The Government of Sri Lanka has now allowed to carry out crew changes via commercial flights.

Canal dues to rise
05 Nov 2021, Suez Canal, Egypt

The Suez Canal Authority intends to increase Canal dues by 6% for the year 2022, except for LNG carriers and cruise ships.

Clean-up campaign in Lulu Island
05 Nov 2021, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

AD Ports Group will contribute to the campaign to clean up Lulu Island on Saturday, November 6th, 2021, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm.

Canoe race from Clear Water Bay to Stanley Main Beach
05 Nov 2021, Hong Kong

A canoe race will take place on 13 November from Clear Water Bay, Sai Kung to Stanley Main Beach, Hong Kong Island.

Source: GAC

