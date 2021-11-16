Recent News

  

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Construction of vehicular bridge between airport and boundary crossing facilities
16 Nov 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately four months, marine works involving establishment of temporary working platforms, and construction of pile caps, piers and decks will be carried out.

Marine works at Black Point Power Station
16 Nov 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately four months, marine works involving dredging, seawall reinstatement and sheet pile installation will be carried out.

