HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Terminal condition downgraded due to weather

18 Nov 2021, Buckeye Bahamas Hub, Bahamas

Due to adverse weather, the port condition of Buckeye Bahamas Hub terminal was downgraded to RESTRICTED last night (17 November).

Heavy rain affecting port operations

18 Nov 2021, Bay of Bengal, India

Heavy rainfall which began in coastal Tamil Nadu in the early hours today (18 November) is affecting operations at Krishnapatnam.

Around the Island Canoe Race

18 Nov 2021, Hong Kong

A canoe race will take place around Hong Kong Island on 20 November 2021 (Saturday).

Submarine outfall inspection works off Lung Kwu Sheung Tan

18 Nov 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately three weeks, submarine outfall inspection works will be carried out.

Updated industry factsheets

18 Nov 2021, Australia

The Australian Federal Government has updated industry factsheets related to COVID-19 management.

Source: GAC