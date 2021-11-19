HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Depression crosses coast

19 Nov 2021, Bay of Bengal, India

The depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh early this morning (19 November).

Improved traffic figures

19 Nov 2021, Lerwick, Shetland, United Kingdom

Activity across several sectors at Lerwick Harbour has shown signs of recovery in the third quarter of this year.

Submarine outfall inspection works off Yung Shue Wan

19 Nov 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately one month, submarine outfall inspection works will be carried out.

Submarine outfall maintenance works off Mo Tat Wan, Lamma Island

19 Nov 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately one month, submarine outfall inspection works will be carried out.

Around the Island Rowing Boat Race

19 Nov 2021, Hong Kong

A rowing boat race will take place around Hong Kong Island on 21 November 2021 (Sunday).

Source: GAC