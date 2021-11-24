HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Construction of temporary cofferdam

24 Nov 2021, Singapore

From 23 November 2021 to 22 May 2022, a temporary cofferdam is being constructed.

Read more »

Repair works for seawall and revetment off Woodlands Jetty

24 Nov 2021, Singapore

The working period has been extended for seawall and revetment repair works off Woodlands Jetty. The work is now being conducted until 13 May 2022.

Read more »

Installation of mooring

24 Nov 2021, St Clement’s Reach/River Thames, United Kingdom

On or about 29 or 30 November, the Port of London Authority will install a new swing mooring between St Clements swing & Greenhithe swing moorings.

Read more »

Source: GAC