Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 24/11/2021

Construction of temporary cofferdam
24 Nov 2021, Singapore

From 23 November 2021 to 22 May 2022, a temporary cofferdam is being constructed.

Read more »

Repair works for seawall and revetment off Woodlands Jetty
24 Nov 2021, Singapore

The working period has been extended for seawall and revetment repair works off Woodlands Jetty. The work is now being conducted until 13 May 2022.

Read more »

Installation of mooring
24 Nov 2021, St Clement’s Reach/River Thames, United Kingdom

On or about 29 or 30 November, the Port of London Authority will install a new swing mooring between St Clements swing & Greenhithe swing moorings.

Read more »
Source: GAC

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software