HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Construction of temporary cofferdam
24 Nov 2021, Singapore
From 23 November 2021 to 22 May 2022, a temporary cofferdam is being constructed.
Repair works for seawall and revetment off Woodlands Jetty
24 Nov 2021, Singapore
The working period has been extended for seawall and revetment repair works off Woodlands Jetty. The work is now being conducted until 13 May 2022.
Installation of mooring
24 Nov 2021, St Clement’s Reach/River Thames, United Kingdom
On or about 29 or 30 November, the Port of London Authority will install a new swing mooring between St Clements swing & Greenhithe swing moorings.
Read more »
Source: GAC