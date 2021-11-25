HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Test piling and soil investigation

25 Nov 2021, Singapore

From 24 November 2021 to 23 May 2022, test piling and soil investigations works are being carried out in East Johor Strait.

Read more »

No Objection Certifications for maritime infrastructure projects

25 Nov 2021, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi Marine No Objection Certificates (NOCs) are compulsory and are pre-requisites for any maritime infrastructure projects.

Read more »

Anchorage area closed to shipping

25 Nov 2021, Port Kembla, Australia

Port Kembla nchorage will be closed to all shipping at 2100 hours local time today (25 November), due to the large swell and strong wind conditions over the coming 48-72 hours.

Read more »

Port operations during holiday

25 Nov 2021, Sohar, Oman

Marine movements at Sohar Port will be on overtime basis on 28 & 29 November, which have been declared official holidays to mark the 51st National Day of the Renaissance.

Read more »

Source: GAC