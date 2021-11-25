Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 25/11/2021

Test piling and soil investigation
25 Nov 2021, Singapore

From 24 November 2021 to 23 May 2022, test piling and soil investigations works are being carried out in East Johor Strait.

Read more »

No Objection Certifications for maritime infrastructure projects
25 Nov 2021, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi Marine No Objection Certificates (NOCs) are compulsory and are pre-requisites for any maritime infrastructure projects.

Read more »

Anchorage area closed to shipping
25 Nov 2021, Port Kembla, Australia

Port Kembla nchorage will be closed to all shipping at 2100 hours local time today (25 November), due to the large swell and strong wind conditions over the coming 48-72 hours.

Read more »

Port operations during holiday
25 Nov 2021, Sohar, Oman

Marine movements at Sohar Port will be on overtime basis on 28 & 29 November, which have been declared official holidays to mark the 51st National Day of the Renaissance.

Read more »
Source: GAC

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software