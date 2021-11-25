HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Test piling and soil investigation
25 Nov 2021, Singapore
From 24 November 2021 to 23 May 2022, test piling and soil investigations works are being carried out in East Johor Strait.
No Objection Certifications for maritime infrastructure projects
25 Nov 2021, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi Marine No Objection Certificates (NOCs) are compulsory and are pre-requisites for any maritime infrastructure projects.
Anchorage area closed to shipping
25 Nov 2021, Port Kembla, Australia
Port Kembla nchorage will be closed to all shipping at 2100 hours local time today (25 November), due to the large swell and strong wind conditions over the coming 48-72 hours.
Port operations during holiday
25 Nov 2021, Sohar, Oman
Marine movements at Sohar Port will be on overtime basis on 28 & 29 November, which have been declared official holidays to mark the 51st National Day of the Renaissance.
