HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Additional travel restrictions

29 Nov 2021, Philippines

The Philippines has added Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Italy to its “Red” List.

Revised guidelines for international arrivals

29 Nov 2021, India

The Government of India has revised its guidelines for international arrivals into the country, in light of the new variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Suspension of flights from South Africa, Botswana and other countries

29 Nov 2021, Philippines

Until 15 December 2021, inbound international flights from South Africa, Botswana, and other countries with local cases or have likelihood to have occurrences of the B.1.1.1529 variant are temporarily suspended.

Russian and Indonesian PCR certificates to be accepted

29 Nov 2021, South Korea

From 1 December, the Korean authorities will accept a PCR certificate issued at any hospitals in Russia and Indonesia.

Updated entry rules

29 Nov 2021, Indonesia

Indonesia has temporarily banned the entry of foreign citizens who have stayed/visited a country with confirmed transmission of the new variants of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 within the previous 14 days.

Terminal production affected by weather and maintenance

29 Nov 2021, Ras Lanouf & Es Sidra, Libya

Ras Lanouf Terminal was closed at 14:00 yesterday (28 November) due to bad weather.

Online application for ship’s flag certificate waiver

29 Nov 2021, Bangladesh

Online applications with erroneous/false information hampering the timely issuance of ship’s flag certificate waiver.

Submarine outfall inspection works off Stonecutters Island

29 Nov 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately three weeks, submarine outfall inspection works are being carried out.

Source: GAC