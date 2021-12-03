HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Further strengthening of border controls

03 Dec 2021, Philippines

New testing and quarantine protocols come into force in the Philippines from today (3 December).

Workers at major ports threaten indefinite strike

03 Dec 2021, India

Group C and D employees of all India’s major ports have threatened to go on an indefinite strike on or after December 15.

Cyclone Jawad expected to make landfall

03 Dec 2021, Bay of Bengal, India

A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is intensifying into a cyclonic storm and is likely to make landfall on north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts, tomorrow (4 December) morning.

Suspension of crew changes/vaccination for arrivals with recent travel to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa & Zimbabwe

03 Dec 2021, Singapore

All long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history (including transit) to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe within the last 14 days will not be allowed entry into or transit through Singapore.

Towage rates increase

03 Dec 2021, Port Lamnalco, Australia

Smit Lamnalco has announced a towage rate escalation of 5.79% to cover fuel and CPI cost increases, from 1 January to 31 December 2022.

Windsurfing competition and closure of landing steps

03 Dec 2021, Hong Kong

A windsurfing competition will take place in the Victoria Harbour on 14 December 2021.

Source: GAC