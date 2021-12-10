HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Pre-arrival COVID-19 test requirement

10 Dec 2021, United Kingdom

All travellers arriving in the UK must present proof of a negative result from a COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours before their arrival.

72 hours isolation for arrivals

10 Dec 2021, New South Wales, Australia

Passengers arriving in New South Wales must now have a COVID-19 nose and throat PCR test within 24 hours of arrival and self-isolate for 72 hours until they receive a negative test result.

Towage rates to rise by 5%

10 Dec 2021, Mackay, Australia

Smit Lamnalco have announced a 5% increase in towage rates at the port of Mackay.

Opening hours of Central Marine Office

10 Dec 2021, Hong Kong

The Central Marine Office will open from 0900 hours to 1100 hours on 25 December for processing arrival and port clearance of all vessels.

Temporary establishment of acoustic monitors for dolphin survey

10 Dec 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately seven months, acoustic monitors will be temporarily established on the seabed.

Source: GAC