HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Pre-arrival COVID-19 test requirement
10 Dec 2021, United Kingdom
All travellers arriving in the UK must present proof of a negative result from a COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours before their arrival.
72 hours isolation for arrivals
10 Dec 2021, New South Wales, Australia
Passengers arriving in New South Wales must now have a COVID-19 nose and throat PCR test within 24 hours of arrival and self-isolate for 72 hours until they receive a negative test result.
Towage rates to rise by 5%
10 Dec 2021, Mackay, Australia
Smit Lamnalco have announced a 5% increase in towage rates at the port of Mackay.
Opening hours of Central Marine Office
10 Dec 2021, Hong Kong
The Central Marine Office will open from 0900 hours to 1100 hours on 25 December for processing arrival and port clearance of all vessels.
Temporary establishment of acoustic monitors for dolphin survey
10 Dec 2021, Hong Kong
For approximately seven months, acoustic monitors will be temporarily established on the seabed.
Read more »
Source: GAC