HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Marine festival & traditional sailing dhow race

15 Dec 2021, Al Sila’ City Beach, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi is organizing HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Marine Festival at Al Sila’ City beach, Al Dhafra region, Abu Dhabi from 15 to 18 December.

African countries removed from Red List

15 Dec 2021, United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has removed 11 African countries from its travel red list.

Start of indefinite strike deferred

15 Dec 2021, India

Group C and D employees of all India’s major ports have deferred the start of their threatened indefinite strike to 6 January 2022.

Re-opening of international border

15 Dec 2021, Australia

The Australian Government is easing restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers to Australia.

Safe Travel Zones

15 Dec 2021, Australia

The Australian government has established Safe Travel Zone arrangements for New Zealand, Singapore, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

Port operations over Christmas & New Year

15 Dec 2021, Manila, Philippines

Port Operations schedule for the period 24 December-1 January.

Maintenance works of Special Mark Buoy off Tung Lung Chau

15 Dec 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately 12 months, maintenance works of a special mark buoy will be carried out.

Construction of Hong Kong Offshore LNG Terminal

15 Dec 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately 12 months, marine works involving construction of jetty will be carried out east of Soko Island.

Source: GAC