Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 15/12/2021

Marine festival & traditional sailing dhow race
15 Dec 2021, Al Sila’ City Beach, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi is organizing HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Marine Festival at Al Sila’ City beach, Al Dhafra region, Abu Dhabi from 15 to 18 December.

Read more »

African countries removed from Red List
15 Dec 2021, United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has removed 11 African countries from its travel red list.

Read more »

Start of indefinite strike deferred
15 Dec 2021, India

Group C and D employees of all India’s major ports have deferred the start of their threatened indefinite strike to 6 January 2022.

Read more »

Re-opening of international border
15 Dec 2021, Australia

The Australian Government is easing restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers to Australia.

Read more »

Safe Travel Zones
15 Dec 2021, Australia

The Australian government has established Safe Travel Zone arrangements for New Zealand, Singapore, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

Read more »

Port operations over Christmas & New Year
15 Dec 2021, Manila, Philippines

Port Operations schedule for the period 24 December-1 January.

Read more »

Maintenance works of Special Mark Buoy off Tung Lung Chau
15 Dec 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately 12 months, maintenance works of a special mark buoy will be carried out.

Read more »

Construction of Hong Kong Offshore LNG Terminal
15 Dec 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately 12 months, marine works involving construction of jetty will be carried out east of Soko Island.

Read more »
Source: GAC

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software