HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Marine works at Junk Bay

24 Dec 2021, Junk Bay, Hong Kong

Work expected to last approximately one year

Jetty repair works

24 Dec 2021, Sha Chau, Hong Kong

Work expected to take approximately six months

Sediment sampling

24 Dec 2021, Ninepin Group, Hong Kong

Work is expected to take approximately two months

Reconstruction Works for Pak Kok Pier

24 Dec 2021, Lamma Island, Hong Kong

Work will last for approximately one year

Coral survey

24 Dec 2021, Hong Kong

Coral survey in central waters of Hong Kong will last approximately three months

Acoustic monitors for dolphin survey

24 Dec 2021, Shek Kwu Chau and Soko Islands, Hong Kong

Acoustic monitors will be temporarily established on the seabed for approximately 18 months

Coral Translocation at Kau Sai Village Pier, Sai Kung

24 Dec 2021, Sai Kung, Hong Kong

Coral translocation to be carried out for approximately one month

Coral Translocation at Lai Chi Chong Pier, Tai Po

24 Dec 2021, Tai Po, Hong Kong

Coral translocation to be carried out for approximately one month

Oman & UAE travel update

23 Dec 2021, Oman & United Arab Emirates

Revised entry regulations for travel between the Sultanate of Oman and United Arab Emirates

Kiel Canal dues reinstated

23 Dec 2021, Kiel Canal, Germany

After almost 1.5 years suspension, Kiel Canal dues will again be charged from 1 January 2022.

Source: GAC