HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Marine works at Junk Bay
24 Dec 2021, Junk Bay, Hong Kong
Work expected to last approximately one year
Jetty repair works
24 Dec 2021, Sha Chau, Hong Kong
Work expected to take approximately six months
Sediment sampling
24 Dec 2021, Ninepin Group, Hong Kong
Work is expected to take approximately two months
Reconstruction Works for Pak Kok Pier
24 Dec 2021, Lamma Island, Hong Kong
Work will last for approximately one year
Coral survey
24 Dec 2021, Hong Kong
Coral survey in central waters of Hong Kong will last approximately three months
Acoustic monitors for dolphin survey
24 Dec 2021, Shek Kwu Chau and Soko Islands, Hong Kong
Acoustic monitors will be temporarily established on the seabed for approximately 18 months
Coral Translocation at Kau Sai Village Pier, Sai Kung
24 Dec 2021, Sai Kung, Hong Kong
Coral translocation to be carried out for approximately one month
Coral Translocation at Lai Chi Chong Pier, Tai Po
24 Dec 2021, Tai Po, Hong Kong
Coral translocation to be carried out for approximately one month
Oman & UAE travel update
23 Dec 2021, Oman & United Arab Emirates
Revised entry regulations for travel between the Sultanate of Oman and United Arab Emirates
Kiel Canal dues reinstated
23 Dec 2021, Kiel Canal, Germany
After almost 1.5 years suspension, Kiel Canal dues will again be charged from 1 January 2022.
Source: GAC