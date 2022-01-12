HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
New container tariffs published
12 Jan 2022, South Africas
South Africa’s port company Transnet has announced new container tariffs to come into force from 1 April 2022.
2022 tariffs published
12 Jan 2022, Rotterdam, Netherlands
The Port of Rotterdam has published its new tariffs for the year 2022.
Hub status restricted
12 Jan 2022, Buckeye Bahamas Hub, Bahamas
Due to deteriorating weather conditions, Buckeye Bahamas Hub went from Port Open to Port Restricted at 20:18 hours local time yesterday (11 January).
Source: GAC