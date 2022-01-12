Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 12/01/2022

New container tariffs published
12 Jan 2022, South Africas

South Africa’s port company Transnet has announced new container tariffs to come into force from 1 April 2022.

Read more »

2022 tariffs published
12 Jan 2022, Rotterdam, Netherlands

The Port of Rotterdam has published its new tariffs for the year 2022.

Read more »

Hub status restricted
12 Jan 2022, Buckeye Bahamas Hub, Bahamas

Due to deteriorating weather conditions, Buckeye Bahamas Hub went from Port Open to Port Restricted at 20:18 hours local time yesterday (11 January).

Read more »
Source: GAC

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software