HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

New container tariffs published

12 Jan 2022, South Africas

South Africa’s port company Transnet has announced new container tariffs to come into force from 1 April 2022.

Read more »

2022 tariffs published

12 Jan 2022, Rotterdam, Netherlands

The Port of Rotterdam has published its new tariffs for the year 2022.

Read more »

Hub status restricted

12 Jan 2022, Buckeye Bahamas Hub, Bahamas

Due to deteriorating weather conditions, Buckeye Bahamas Hub went from Port Open to Port Restricted at 20:18 hours local time yesterday (11 January).

Read more »

Source: GAC