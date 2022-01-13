HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Recent News

  

New Covid-19 measures
13 Jan 2022, Bangladesh

The Bangladesh government has announced new measures, including the prohibition of crew leaving vessels in port.

Safe navigation in poor visibility
13 Jan 2022, Hong Kong

Reminder to comply with the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea, 1972 when in Hong Kong waters, especially in poor visibility.

Submarine outfall inspection works off North Point
13 Jan 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately one month, submarine outfall inspection works will be carried out.

Source: GAC

