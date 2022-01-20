Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 20/01/2022

Pilotage suspended
20 Jan 2022, Bosphorus, Turkey

Due to strong winds and adverse weather conditions, the pilotage service in the Bosphorus was suspended today (20 January).

Read more »

Marine site investigation at Kellett Anchorages
20 Jan 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately one month, marine site investigation works involving sampling of subsea soil are being carried out.

Read more »

Submarine outfall inspection works off Wah Fu
20 Jan 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately one month, submarine outfall inspection works are being carried out.

Read more »
Source: GAC

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software