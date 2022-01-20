HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Pilotage suspended
20 Jan 2022, Bosphorus, Turkey
Due to strong winds and adverse weather conditions, the pilotage service in the Bosphorus was suspended today (20 January).
Marine site investigation at Kellett Anchorages
20 Jan 2022, Hong Kong
For approximately one month, marine site investigation works involving sampling of subsea soil are being carried out.
Submarine outfall inspection works off Wah Fu
20 Jan 2022, Hong Kong
For approximately one month, submarine outfall inspection works are being carried out.
Source: GAC