HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Ports status update

21 Jan 2022, Yemen

Ras Isa Marine Terminal (FSO Safer), Ras Isa Petroleum Products Reception Facility and Balhaf LNG Terminal are closed.

Pilotage service resumed

21 Jan 2022, Bosphorus, Turkey

The pilotage service in the Bosphorus resumed at 08:30 hours local time today (21 January).

Hub re-opened

21 Jan 2022, Buckeye Bahamas Hub, Bahamas

The status of Buckeye Bahamas Hub has been upgraded from Restricted to Open.

Construction of temporary loading jetty & dredging works off Changi East

21 Jan 2022, Singapore

From 1 February to 31 March, a temporary loading jetty will be constructed and dredging works carried out off Changi East.

Submarine Outfall Maintenance Works at Tai Tau Chau, Shek O

21 Jan 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately four months, submarine outfall maintenance works are being carried out.

Underwater works south of Pulau Bukom Kechil

21 Jan 2022, Singapore

From 15 January to 30 June, underwater works are being carried out south of Pulau Bukom Kechil.

Source: GAC