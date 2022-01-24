Recent News

  

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 24/01/2022

Offshore 3D Seismic Survey
24 Jan 2022, Mussafah, United Arab Emirates

Seismic survey operations will be carried out by BGPO Inc. in Abu Dhabi waterways.

Bad visibility halts traffic
24 Jan 2022, Bosphorus, Turkey

Vessel traffic in the Bosphorus Strait was suspended at 08:30 hours local time today (24 January).

Reconstruction works for pier at Waglan Island
24 Jan 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately six months, reconstruction works for a pier at Waglan Island are being carried out.

Source: GAC

