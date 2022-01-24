HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Offshore 3D Seismic Survey

24 Jan 2022, Mussafah, United Arab Emirates

Seismic survey operations will be carried out by BGPO Inc. in Abu Dhabi waterways.

Bad visibility halts traffic

24 Jan 2022, Bosphorus, Turkey

Vessel traffic in the Bosphorus Strait was suspended at 08:30 hours local time today (24 January).

Reconstruction works for pier at Waglan Island

24 Jan 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately six months, reconstruction works for a pier at Waglan Island are being carried out.

Source: GAC