HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Offshore 3D Seismic Survey
24 Jan 2022, Mussafah, United Arab Emirates
Seismic survey operations will be carried out by BGPO Inc. in Abu Dhabi waterways.
Bad visibility halts traffic
24 Jan 2022, Bosphorus, Turkey
Vessel traffic in the Bosphorus Strait was suspended at 08:30 hours local time today (24 January).
Reconstruction works for pier at Waglan Island
24 Jan 2022, Hong Kong
For approximately six months, reconstruction works for a pier at Waglan Island are being carried out.
Source: GAC