HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Netting removal

28 Jan 2022, Port of London/River Thames, United Kingdom

On or about 30 January, abseilers will remove netting in Number 2 arch of Victoria Rail (Grosvenor) Bridge. The arch will not be closed to navigation during these works.

Temporary suspension of country classification

28 Jan 2022, Philippines

The Philippines will temporarily suspend the classification of countries/territories/jurisdictions as “Green,” “Yellow,” and “Red”.

Removal of underwater obstructions

28 Jan 2022, London/River Thames, United Kingdom

On or about the 9 & 10 February, diving operations will be conducted at Gravesend Reach and Northfleet Hope to remove underwater obstructions.

Source: GAC