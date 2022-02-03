HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Temporary unloading facility inside Kwun Tong Typhoon Shelter
03 Feb 2022, Hong Kong
A temporary unloading facility has been established inside Kwun Tong Typhoon Shelter.
Renaming of light buoys
03 Feb 2022, Hong Kong
Three light buoys located in the Hong Kong International Airport Approach Areas have been renamed.
Change to quarantine requirements for on-signers
03 Feb 2022, Indonesia
Fully vaccinated crew signing-on from Indonesia must now undergo 5 days’ quarantine, instead of the 7 days previously required.
