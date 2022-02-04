HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Weather unfavorable for offshore berthing

04 Feb 2022, Buckeye Bahamas Hub, Bahamas

Buckeye Bahamas Hub remains at Port Restricted condition.

Rail traffic at an all-time high

04 Feb 2022, Gothenburg, Sweden

Some 458,000 TEUs were handled by rail at Gothenburg in 2021 – the highest annual figure in the port’s 400-year history.

Increase of permissible draft

04 Feb 2022, Mangalore, India

The maximum permissible draft for Mangalore’s Berths No.13 & 15 is increased to 14.00 metres.

Construction of subsea pipeline off Black Point Power Station

04 Feb 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately two months, construction of subsea pipeline is being carried out.

Construction of subsea pipeline south of Cheung Chau

04 Feb 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately three months, construction of subsea pipeline is being carried out.

Source: GAC