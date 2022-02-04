HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Weather unfavorable for offshore berthing
04 Feb 2022, Buckeye Bahamas Hub, Bahamas
Buckeye Bahamas Hub remains at Port Restricted condition.
Rail traffic at an all-time high
04 Feb 2022, Gothenburg, Sweden
Some 458,000 TEUs were handled by rail at Gothenburg in 2021 – the highest annual figure in the port’s 400-year history.
Increase of permissible draft
04 Feb 2022, Mangalore, India
The maximum permissible draft for Mangalore’s Berths No.13 & 15 is increased to 14.00 metres.
Construction of subsea pipeline off Black Point Power Station
04 Feb 2022, Hong Kong
For approximately two months, construction of subsea pipeline is being carried out.
Construction of subsea pipeline south of Cheung Chau
04 Feb 2022, Hong Kong
For approximately three months, construction of subsea pipeline is being carried out.
Read more »
Source: GAC