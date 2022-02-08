HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Testing of arrivals abolished

08 Feb 2022, Pakistan

The Pakistan Government has abolished Rapid Antigen Testing for inbound passengers from today (8 February).

Marine works at Black Point Power Station

08 Feb 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately six months, marine works involving dredging and submarine outfall maintenance works are being carried out.

Construction works at Bugsby’s Reach Plaistow & Royal Primrose Wharf

08 Feb 2022, London/River Thames, United Kingdom

On or about 28 February, work will commence on the removal of timber dolphins, installation of a gabion campshed and bed levelling.

Repair works in Pesek Basin

08 Feb 2022, Singapore

The working period for repair works in Pesek Basin has been extended. The work will now be carried out from 9 February to 8 July.

