Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 08/02/2022

Testing of arrivals abolished
08 Feb 2022, Pakistan

The Pakistan Government has abolished Rapid Antigen Testing for inbound passengers from today (8 February).

Read more »

Marine works at Black Point Power Station
08 Feb 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately six months, marine works involving dredging and submarine outfall maintenance works are being carried out.

Read more »

Construction works at Bugsby’s Reach Plaistow & Royal Primrose Wharf
08 Feb 2022, London/River Thames, United Kingdom

On or about 28 February, work will commence on the removal of timber dolphins, installation of a gabion campshed and bed levelling.

Read more »

Repair works in Pesek Basin
08 Feb 2022, Singapore

The working period for repair works in Pesek Basin has been extended. The work will now be carried out from 9 February to 8 July.

Read more »
Source: GAC

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software