HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Seasonal draft adjustment for Neopanamax Locks
16 Feb 2022, Panama Canal, Panama
From March 1, the maximum authorized draft allowed for vessels transiting the Neopanamax locks will be 15.09 m (49.5 feet) TFW.
New biofouling management requirements
16 Feb 2022, Australia
New requirements for managing biofouling on international vessels arriving in Australia will begin on 15 June 2022.
F4 Powerboat UAE Championship
16 Feb 2022, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club will organise the F4 Power boat UAE Championship – Round 1, on Sunday 20 February.
Read more »
Source: GAC