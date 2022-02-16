HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Seasonal draft adjustment for Neopanamax Locks

16 Feb 2022, Panama Canal, Panama

From March 1, the maximum authorized draft allowed for vessels transiting the Neopanamax locks will be 15.09 m (49.5 feet) TFW.

Read more »

New biofouling management requirements

16 Feb 2022, Australia

New requirements for managing biofouling on international vessels arriving in Australia will begin on 15 June 2022.

Read more »

F4 Powerboat UAE Championship

16 Feb 2022, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club will organise the F4 Power boat UAE Championship – Round 1, on Sunday 20 February.

Read more »

Source: GAC