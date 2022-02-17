HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Recent News

  

Marine bathymetric survey
17 Feb 2022, Mugharraq Port – Abu Dhabi, United Ara Emirates

Marine bathymetric survey operations are being conducted within Mugharraq port limits from 17 to 28 February.

Reconstruction works for Lai Chi Chong Pier, Tai Po
17 Feb 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately 24 months, reconstruction works for Lai Chi Chong Pier will be carried out.

Works at Sisters’ Island Marine Park
17 Feb 2022, Singapore

From 16 February to 15 August, work is being conducted at Sisters’ Island.

Source: GAC

