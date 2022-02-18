HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Construction of subsea pipeline

18 Feb 2022, Hong Kong

For a period of approximately four months, construction of subsea pipeline is being carried out from northwest of Tai O to West of Fan Lau.

Anomaly in ship channel

18 Feb 2022, Corpus Christi, United States

Investigations have determined that the anomaly reported in the Corpus Christi Ship Channel is a mound of mud witrh nothing to suggest that there is anything metallic buried in it.

Reconstruction works for Kau Sai Village Pier, Sai Kung

18 Feb 2022, Hong Kong

For approximately 24 months, reconstruction works for Kau Sai Village Pier will be carried out

Source: GAC